Peterborough’s charity Advent service returns to kick off Christmas festivities

Peterborough Cathedral’s annual Advent service returned to mark the beginning of the Christmas period.

In partnership with Peterborough based charity Kidney Research UK, this years’ service offered a moment of celebration and song.

Featuring the sounds of the Cathedral Choir, an ambient candlelit service and a selection of special readings, the event was free to attend.

Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford and Deputy Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh with Neil and Jean McKittrick, CEO of Kidney Research Sandra Currie , kidney donor Kevin Abraham and his daughter Kathryn Croker, his kidney recipient at the charity's advent5 event at Peterborough Cathedral

Sandra Currie, chief executive officer at Kidney Research UK said: “The Advent service has always been a special way to mark the beginning of the Christmas season, to reflect and look forward with hope.

"So much has been achieved this year against the backdrop of a difficult period for everyone.

"We are proud to be a part of the Peterborough community and were so happy to welcome everyone to celebrate the commencement of Advent and all the positive progress we have made for kidney patients this year.”

Held within the Cathedral just before the service the same evening, this was an opportunity to mark the achievements of the charity.

The very reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral said: “We were delighted once again to share this special Advent service with our partners from Kidney Research UK. We are conscious that we live in a broken and wounded world, in which many feel vulnerable and afraid.

"Yet Advent comes to us as a season of anticipation, healing and hope.”

