The BID was approved late last year by 84 per cent of the 419 businesses within its city centre boundaries.

Many of the businesses, which will pay of a 1.5 per cent levy of their rateable value to fund the BID’s projects, will already have received their first BID bill.

The BID is expected to raise £1.8 million to help fund its project over its first five year term.

Mark Broadhead, Gareth Norman and Dave Cramp with the BID Ballot launch

Peterborough Positive, which is overseeing the BID, has secured an office at Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade, which is being renovated ready to become the hub for the BID’s work.

Last month, place-shaping expert Locus was appointed as the BID’s management company and work is ongoing to recruit a Business Improvement Manager.

Mark Broadhead, Chair of the Peterborough Positive Steering Group, said: “We are very excited that the BID officially comes into place today.

“A lot of hard work has happened to get to this crucial day and start a new chapter for Peterborough’s city centre.”

The BID area.

“I’d like to remind businesses that the essence of a BID is: it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“The BID is a five-year programme and the initiatives outlined in our Business Plan will be rolled out throughout that term.

“We want to ensure we are positively building upon things year-on-year and meeting the expectations of the business stakeholders in the BID area.

“Our first priority is to forge strong communication links between the businesses and the BID team,once it is in place.

He added: “The BID’s Business Improvement Manager will be essential in keeping the BID on track.

“We are determined to find the right individual for this role – skills can be developed over time, but there is no substitute for local knowledge and a love of Peterborough.”

To find out more about the BID Business Improvement Manager role and apply, go to http://www.peterboroughpositive.co.uk/latestnews.

Applications are open until 10 April 2022.