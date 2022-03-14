City centre shaping experts Locus appointed by Peterborough Business Improvement District to oversee £1.8 million investment

Place-shaping specialists Locus have been chosen to implement the BID’s key priorities that will see £1.8 million invested directly into the city centre.

The priorities are safety - ensuring the city offers a well-managed, welcoming and safe city centre - hosting events to create a memorable experience for all city centre users, building a business community in the city centre and extensive marketing of the city.

Paul Clement, chief executive of Locus, said: “We are delighted to be working with Peterborough Positive in a partnership that will kick-start a series of ambitious place-shaping projects in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Clement, chief executive of Locus.

“At Locus we are passionate about working in extraordinary places with amazing people; and we are excited to be doing just that in Peterborough with the Peterborough Positive team.”

Ipswich-based Locus are recognised experts in place-shaping, marketing and local partnership development with a specialism in BIDs and Destination Management Organisations.

The team will work jointly with Peterborough Positive, which has overseen the creation of Peterborough’s BID.

Mark Broadhead, Chair of Peterborough Positive, said: “Appointing Locus as our management company is a huge first step for the BID.

The BID area.

“We are confident we have found a partner that understands what is required to deliver our objectives, and feels as passionately about Peterborough as we do.

He added: “The hard work now begins in delivering the initiatives outlined in the BID’s

Business Plan.

“Together with Locus, we will give our business community a collective voice which will make a huge difference in achieving positive change and improving Peterborough’s city centre.”

Peterborough's Cathedral Square.

The creation of Peterborough BID was approved in a ballot of more than 400 businesses last November securing an 84 per cent yes vote.

Over the next few weeks, the search will begin for a Business Improvement Manager who will be based at the BID office in Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade.