City centre shaping experts Locus appointed by Peterborough Business Improvement District to oversee £1.8 million investment
A management firm has been appointed by Peterborough’s Business Improvement District (BID) to deliver key changes to the city centre.
Place-shaping specialists Locus have been chosen to implement the BID’s key priorities that will see £1.8 million invested directly into the city centre.
The priorities are safety - ensuring the city offers a well-managed, welcoming and safe city centre - hosting events to create a memorable experience for all city centre users, building a business community in the city centre and extensive marketing of the city.
Paul Clement, chief executive of Locus, said: “We are delighted to be working with Peterborough Positive in a partnership that will kick-start a series of ambitious place-shaping projects in the city.
“At Locus we are passionate about working in extraordinary places with amazing people; and we are excited to be doing just that in Peterborough with the Peterborough Positive team.”
Ipswich-based Locus are recognised experts in place-shaping, marketing and local partnership development with a specialism in BIDs and Destination Management Organisations.
The team will work jointly with Peterborough Positive, which has overseen the creation of Peterborough’s BID.
Mark Broadhead, Chair of Peterborough Positive, said: “Appointing Locus as our management company is a huge first step for the BID.
“We are confident we have found a partner that understands what is required to deliver our objectives, and feels as passionately about Peterborough as we do.
He added: “The hard work now begins in delivering the initiatives outlined in the BID’s
Business Plan.
“Together with Locus, we will give our business community a collective voice which will make a huge difference in achieving positive change and improving Peterborough’s city centre.”
The creation of Peterborough BID was approved in a ballot of more than 400 businesses last November securing an 84 per cent yes vote.
Over the next few weeks, the search will begin for a Business Improvement Manager who will be based at the BID office in Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade.
