City centre shaping experts Locus appointed by Peterborough Business Improvement District to oversee £1.8 million investment

A management firm has been appointed by Peterborough’s Business Improvement District (BID) to deliver key changes to the city centre.

By Paul Grinnell
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:00 pm

Place-shaping specialists Locus have been chosen to implement the BID’s key priorities that will see £1.8 million invested directly into the city centre.

The priorities are safety - ensuring the city offers a well-managed, welcoming and safe city centre - hosting events to create a memorable experience for all city centre users, building a business community in the city centre and extensive marketing of the city.

Paul Clement, chief executive of Locus, said: “We are delighted to be working with Peterborough Positive in a partnership that will kick-start a series of ambitious place-shaping projects in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Paul Clement, chief executive of Locus.

“At Locus we are passionate about working in extraordinary places with amazing people; and we are excited to be doing just that in Peterborough with the Peterborough Positive team.”

Ipswich-based Locus are recognised experts in place-shaping, marketing and local partnership development with a specialism in BIDs and Destination Management Organisations.

The team will work jointly with Peterborough Positive, which has overseen the creation of Peterborough’s BID.

Mark Broadhead, Chair of Peterborough Positive, said: “Appointing Locus as our management company is a huge first step for the BID.

The BID area.

“We are confident we have found a partner that understands what is required to deliver our objectives, and feels as passionately about Peterborough as we do.

He added: “The hard work now begins in delivering the initiatives outlined in the BID’s

Business Plan.

“Together with Locus, we will give our business community a collective voice which will make a huge difference in achieving positive change and improving Peterborough’s city centre.”

Peterborough's Cathedral Square.

The creation of Peterborough BID was approved in a ballot of more than 400 businesses last November securing an 84 per cent yes vote.

Over the next few weeks, the search will begin for a Business Improvement Manager who will be based at the BID office in Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade.

READ MORE:

Peterborough BID given green light

PeterboroughBids