Peterborough’s Burghley House to close for two weeks due to filming

Warner Bros setting up outside Burghley House in April.

The stately home will be closed between September 20 and October 5 for an as yet undisclosed filming project.

The closure will affect the house and orangery only, with members of the public still able to across the gardens and parkland, along with the courtyard, Garden Shops, Garden Cafe and Shed during the period.

A spokesperson for Burghley House said: “Making the decision to close the House (or any of our other visitor attractions) is never taken lightly. We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause and thank you for your continued support.”

In April, Warner Bros filmed scenes for the new The Flash movie, which releases next year and stars Ben Affleck as Batman, outside of the house.

Burghley House and The Orangery will also be closed on Friday (September 17) for a wedding function.