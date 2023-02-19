A nursing home in Peterborough has been praised as ‘good’ overall by health regulators.

The Broadleigh Nursing Home, in Broadway, operated by Peterborough Care, has been rated as ‘good’ for its care provision, its effectiveness, its responsiveness and its leadership.

But the home, which at the time of its inspection by the Care Quality Commission was providing care for 34 older people, has also been told some of its safety procedures ‘require improvements’.

The Broadleigh Nursing Home, in Broadway, Peterborough, has been rated as 'good' overall by the CQC.

In particular, the inspector, who visited on December 9 last year, stated: “The Fire Safety Officer had noted that fire drills had not been undertaken at times when there were a minimum number of staff, especially during the night.

“We have recommended that as part of fire safety a drill is undertaken to ensure that it is effective as detailed in their risk assessment especially if an incident occurred during the night.”

