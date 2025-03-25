Peterborough’s armed forces champion and predecessor delighted with recognition in House of Commons

Councillor Jason McNally hopes it will raise more awareness of the Armed Forces Covenant

Peterborough’s armed forces champion and his predecessor were delighted to receive praise from the city’s MP in the House of Commons.

City councillor Jason McNally, who was a soldier in the British Army and now represents the Dogsthorpe ward in Peterborough, took up the position of armed forces champion in May 2024.

The role involves being the point of contact for queries from ex-forces personnel who need help and assistance and signpost people to relevant support.

It also involves chairing a partnership board involving a number of organisations as well as organising Peterborough’s annual Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes addressed the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Veterans, Al Carns, in the House of Commons on Monday (March 24), recognising the work of cllr McNally and his predecessor councillor John Fox for the work they have done with veterans in the city.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of our veterans in Peterborough. Will the minister join with me in recognising the work of cllr Jason McNally, our armed forces champion, and his predecessor cllr John Fox, and tell us what more the government can do to help them support more people signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant?”

Mr Carns thanked Mr Pakes for highlighting “two amazing individuals” who have provided a “huge amount of hours” to support the veterans and armed forces communities.

He also noted that the Armed Forces Covenant will come into law in 2026.

The covenant is a promise between the nation, the government and the armed forces community, ensuring that those who serve and have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly and are not disadvantaged by their service.

A community covenant was signed by Peterborough City Council in 2013, promoting fair access to a range of services such as education, housing and employment.

Reacting to his recognition in parliament, cllr McNally said: “I was totally shocked. It was nice for a bit of recognition as it is hard work.

“A lot of companies and services don’t know anything about the covenant. It just gives armed forces veterans a bit of a stepping stone and a bit of guidance in their life.

“It’s massively important for us. I really appreciated [the recognition in parliament] and it highlights the Armed Forces Covenant in Peterborough a lot more and I think it’s fantastic.”

Four generations of cllr McNally's family have served in the military, with his son recently beginning his armed forces journey at AFC Harrogate.

Cllr John Fox previously served as Peterborough’s armed forces champion and helped the city council to achieve the Gold Employer Recognition Scheme Award from the Ministry of Defence.

He said: “It was nice to be recognised in parliament. What we need to do is keep pushing to recognise that it’s a very different job in the forces.

“A lot of people don’t realise that the camaraderie when you’re in the forces is second to none. When you come out it’s very hard and a lot of people move from house to house.

“There had to be an Armed Forces Covenant to help ex-forces get back into society. It’s very important and needs to be pushed and pushed.”

A wide range of different organisations implement the Armed Forces Covenant, including:

– The UK Government and Devolved Administrations – The single services (Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force) – Businesses of all sizes – Local government – The NHS – Schools – Charities

More about the covenant can be found on the Peterborough City Council website.