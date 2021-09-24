Peterborough’s Princebuild marks 50th anniversary with year long fund-raiser

Staff celebrate at Princebuild.

Family-run Princebuild, based in Empson Road, is marking 50 years of business with a year-long series of charity fund-raising events and staff rewards.

The business began life as Eccleshare Construction, founded by Derek Asplin and Stuart Pudney working from a small office in Princes Street.

Today, the company has expanded to deliver a national, multi-disciplined service and alongside its Peterborough head office, operates branches in Spalding, Cambridge, London, Northampton and Mark Rasen with specialists divisions, Princeenergy and Princeinteriors.

From left, Jonathan Pudney, director, Stuart Pudney, financial director, Matthew Pudney, director, Mark Asplin, director, James Manning, director of Princeenergy , Paul Baker, director of construction, Dale Asplin, director.

The anniversary falls on October 7 and Princebuild plans a golden ticket draw for staff, a fun day for employees and their families, a special golden edition of its annual Blingo fundraiser with the aim of raising £50,000 for charity in its 50th year.

One staff member has also signed up to complete a 50 mile run to help boost the fund raising.

Family is still central to Princebuild with Derek and Stuart’s sons Mark Asplin, Dale Asplin, Jon Pudney and Matthew Pudney now taking the company forward as shareholders with board members Paul Baker and James Manning.

Stuart Pudney said: “It has been amazing to watch the company develop over the years.

“I’m really looking forward to this year of celebration and hope we can give a little back to our employees who work so hard to make the company successful.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with some fantastic staff over the years and although admittedly it has been hard work at times, we have always pulled together as a team and got through it.”

Matthew Pudney said: “It’s a very proud day when my fellow shareholders and I see the business that our fathers founded and introduced us to, celebrate 50 years of trading.

“Along with our board directors and professional and dedicated team the company continues to grow and go from strength to strength and there has been no more testing time for being in business than the past 18 months.

“We look forward to the next year where we will celebrate and continue to support our local communities, as we have always done.”