​Action is being taken to help Peterborough employers recruit people aged 50 and above.

​The move by Anne Corder Recruitment (ACR), based in Peterborough, comes as employers battle with rising costs of recruitment as a growing number of them seek to hire and retain experienced people.

The recruitment agency, which has developed a package of measures to help companies recruit, says figures from Aviva show that 76 per cent of employers think it is important to retain employees aged over 50, with 32 per cent saying it is very important.

Nel Woolcott, managing director of Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment.

The firm says one in 10 employers have introduced support for retaining employees aged 50 and over, including apprenticeship programmes, mid-life MOTs, job-sharing, and opportunities for ‘part-tirement’ – semi or partial retirement.

Nel Woolcott, managing director of Anne Corder Recruitment, said: “Employers have been looking to ACR to help curb the financial and time-consuming challenges of recruiting.

"We’re hearing more and more from our clients how difficult it is to hire, that time to hire is expanding, and cost to hire is increasing, and the impact on SMEs is extreme.

“We’ve developed ACR ConnectWork – that focuses on successful recruitment and creating the opportunity for successful retention.

She added: “The workplace is a different place than it was 10 years ago, the trend for people to work later into life or even looking for a career change into their fifties is set to continue.”

“For employers this presents a wealth of benefits, including attracting people with an already sound work ethic, those who have the confidence and experience to take on any task and succeed.

She added: “There is much to be gained mutually for employer and employee.

