News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough's Anne Corder Recruitment unveils new package to help employers recruit over-50s

Costs of recruitment are rising
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:56 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Action is being taken to help Peterborough employers recruit people aged 50 and above.

​The move by Anne Corder Recruitment (ACR), based in Peterborough, comes as employers battle with rising costs of recruitment as a growing number of them seek to hire and retain experienced people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The recruitment agency, which has developed a package of measures to help companies recruit, says figures from Aviva show that 76 per cent of employers think it is important to retain employees aged over 50, with 32 per cent saying it is very important.

Most Popular
Nel Woolcott, managing director of Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment.Nel Woolcott, managing director of Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment.
Nel Woolcott, managing director of Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment.
Read More
Jobs Fair aimed at unemployed under 50s in Peterborough attracts scores of peopl...

The firm says one in 10 employers have introduced support for retaining employees aged 50 and over, including apprenticeship programmes, mid-life MOTs, job-sharing, and opportunities for ‘part-tirement’ – semi or partial retirement.

Nel Woolcott, managing director of Anne Corder Recruitment, said: “Employers have been looking to ACR to help curb the financial and time-consuming challenges of recruiting.

"We’re hearing more and more from our clients how difficult it is to hire, that time to hire is expanding, and cost to hire is increasing, and the impact on SMEs is extreme. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve developed ACR ConnectWork – that focuses on successful recruitment and creating the opportunity for successful retention.

She added: “The workplace is a different place than it was 10 years ago, the trend for people to work later into life or even looking for a career change into their fifties is set to continue.”

“For employers this presents a wealth of benefits, including attracting people with an already sound work ethic, those who have the confidence and experience to take on any task and succeed.

She added: “There is much to be gained mutually for employer and employee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Many bosses are keen to retain and reward staff of a high calibre, regardless of age – and the member of staff can in turn reap the benefits of incentives like flexible working and performance related rewards.”

Related topics:PeterboroughEmployersAviva