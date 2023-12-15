Jobs Fair aimed at unemployed under 50s in Peterborough attracts scores of people
Scores of people have attended a special jobs fair in Peterborough.
The event, held in Peterborough Town Hall, was aimed at unemployed people aged 50 and above.
A range of companies attended the event, which was organised by the Department of Work and Pensions.
They included Bowella Recruit, Prestige Nursing and Care, Avon, Ingeneus, Diligenta, Jobsmart and Open Door.
Data from the DWP shows the number of people aged 50 and above in Peterborough receiving Universal Credit went up by eight per cent from 1,280 people in November last year to 1,385 people last November - an increase of 105 people.
The DWP says the number of vacancies it is seeking to fill has risen by 200 over the last month to more than 700 with the social care sector particularly struggling to recruit enough staff to fill all of its available roles.