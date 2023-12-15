Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scores of people have attended a special jobs fair in Peterborough.

The event, held in Peterborough Town Hall, was aimed at unemployed people aged 50 and above.

A range of companies attended the event, which was organised by the Department of Work and Pensions.

Exhibitors Mario Renda and Sue Slade from Prestige Nursing and Care at the over-50s jobs fair at Peterborough Town Hall.

They included Bowella Recruit, Prestige Nursing and Care, Avon, Ingeneus, Diligenta, Jobsmart and Open Door.

Data from the DWP shows the number of people aged 50 and above in Peterborough receiving Universal Credit went up by eight per cent from 1,280 people in November last year to 1,385 people last November - an increase of 105 people.