Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Peterborough youth club has been saved from closure after volunteers came forward to keep it open.

The Club at the Nene Valley Community Centre have been offering youngsters a safe – and fun – youth club in Woodston for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 80 youngsters aged between 9 and 15 attend the club every week, with sessions costing just £3..

The Club runs at the Nene Valley Community Centre in Woodston

But in an online statement earlier this month, organisers said they were unable to give the time needed to run the club, and saying the club would close.

However, now a new group, from the centre, has taken over the reins, with a bright future planned.

In a statement, the new organisers said: “Nene Valley Community Centre are thrilled to announce the dawn of a new era as we take the reins of the community youth club (The Club), igniting a vibrant and exhilarating space for the youth of today and the generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brace yourselves for an electrifying adventure that will captivate minds, uplift spirits, and unleash the boundless potential within every young individual!

“Step into our revamped youth club, where imagination knows no limits and dreams take flight.

“Our mission is clear: to cultivate an oasis of joy and learning, where laughter echoes, friendships flourish, and self-discovery becomes an exhilarating journey. Brace yourself for an unforgettable amalgamation of fun, education, and personal growth!”

The new team also paid tribute to all the volunteers who had helped run the club in the past.