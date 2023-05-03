A flotilla of small boats decked out in red, white and blue with bunting flying from bow to stern will sail majestically along the River Nene on Sunday to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Up to 40 narrowboats, motor boats and steel boats of the Peterborough Yacht Club will cast off from Town Bridge at 1pm and set course for the parkway bridge at the Embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The convoy will make several voyages between the two bridges before mooring near the Dog in a Doublet at Thorney.

Peterborough Yacht Club's Platinum Jubilee flotilla.

Other boat owners are also encouraged to take part.

Darren Law, assistant harbour master, said: “It should be a colourful occasion and a fitting celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did the same thing for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and decided it would be a wonderful way to mark the Coronation of King Charles.