The RSPCA is urging all XL Bully owners within our region to register their dogs for exemption before the deadline comes into force at noon tomorrow (January 31).

From February 1, it will be illegal for anyone in England and Wales to own an XL Bully unless they are exempted.

The RSPCA – which says it is "heartbroken" by the forthcoming change in law – is imploring owners to register their dogs under the exemption scheme so that they will be able to legally keep them.

Owners of XL Bully dogs have until noon on February 1 to apply for an exemption certificate (image: Adobe)

“Sadly, from February 1, it will be illegal to own any XL Bullies without an exemption certificate and it is also illegal to rehome, sell, gift, breed or abandon one,” said RSPCA dog welfare expert, Dr Samantha Gaines.

“We’re urgently reminding owners of dogs who could be identified as an XL Bully under the UK Government’s new legislation to apply for an exemption certificate, even if they aren't sure if their dog is an XL bully and are only doing so as a precaution.”

Owners of XL Bullies can apply for exemption on the UK Government website.

The exemption costs £92.40, plus owners will need to have third party public liability insurance for banned breeds.

In addition, all XL Bully owners must ensure their dog is neutered (dependent on the animal’s age), microchipped and muzzled – and on a lead – when in a public place.

A full list of requirements can be viewed at GOV.UK

Any owner that cannot show a valid certificate (or proof of application) after February 1 will be deemed to be in breach of the law.

This could result in them being fined and receiving a criminal record, and their dog being seized and/or put to sleep.

The RSPCA is part of the Dog Control Coalition, an affiliation of organisations which does not agree with the ban on XL Bullies.

This coalition includes Battersea, Dogs Trust, Hope Rescue, The Kennel Club, British Veterinary Association, USPCA, PDSA, Scottish SPCA and Woodgreen.

"As members of the Dog Control Coalition, we’ve been working tirelessly… with the UK Government to find an alternative to this ban,” Dr Gaines said.