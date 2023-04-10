Mark Grist

Peterborough writers will feature in a new podcast hosted by well known city poet Mark Grist.

"Write Club Open Mic" will be hosted by Mark, a former Peterborough Poet Laureate, Chief Bard of the Fens, who has clocked up millions of views for his poetry & rap videos online

The podcast is recorded at Backland Studios in Oundle & will launch on April 11th on major hosting platforms like Apple Store and Spotify.

The aim is to celebrate the journey of creating work as much as the finished product. Each episode will have its theme, and it will feature work from writers in the city, as well as anyone who sends their work in.

The project is supported by the National Centre for Writing and Arts Council England, with a listening box placed at Chauffers Cottage in their poetry library, where local people can have a listen and submit their own poems, stories, and other pieces of writing to feature in future episodes.

Mark said: “I'm excited about this project - as with any ‘open mic’ we just don't know what to expect. Listeners will send their own work in & anyone is welcome. We’re hoping to mix the excitement and energy you get an open mic with lots of helpful tips and tricks throughout if you have ever thought about writing something, a poem or a rap or a story, but you're struggling to get started - this is the podcast for you."

Over the series, the podcast aims to help listeners set targets, learn more about funding routes, and tap into the wider writing communities that exist around the world.

"Write Club Open Mic" promises to be an exciting addition to the world of podcasting, uniting people around their love of writing. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to showcase your writing skills and listen to the works of writers from around the world.