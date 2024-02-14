Peterborough woman will “brave the shave” to raise funds for hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rio De’Silva, Administration Officer at Stagecoach East’s Peterborough Depot will “brave the shave” to cut off her hair, which is currently over 20 inches long. The hair cut will take place on Friday 15th March 2024.

She is raising money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice. Thorpe Hall is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough. It provides care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Rio said: “This is a huge step for me, but it will be worth it to raise vital funds for such an important cause. Thorpe Hall does very important work in caring for people at extremely vulnerable periods of their lives and several of my colleagues here at the depot have had the lives of friends and family touched by their work.”

Rio De’Silva is ready to "Brave the Shave"

Hayden Mustafa, Interim Operations Manager of Stagecoach East in Peterborough added: “We are so proud of Rio for what she is doing. It is a big step to support a worthy cause and I know that everyone in the depot will get behind her fund-raising effort.”