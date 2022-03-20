Peterborough woman to take on 100km charity trek to support breast cancer awareness charity

Rachel Lomas.

Rachel Lomas, who works as a secretary for the Bishop of Peterborough, has been chosen as one of the lucky one hundred people to take part in CoppaFeel’s charity trek along the Pembrokeshire Coast.

The charity champions educating young people about breast cancer, and all cancers to teach them to lead healthy lives and be aware of the importance of getting to know their own bodies.

Celebrity podcaster Giovanna Fletcher is a patron of the charity and will also be taking part in the walk to raise funds for the charity’s vital work.

Rachel's grandmother Hazel.

Despite not being directly affected by the disease herself, Rachel, who lives in Hampton, says that she was inspired by those around her, particularly her grandmother Hazel, to apply to be part of the trek.

She said: “I am so excited to be able to take part and to raise both awareness and funds.

“I have been inspired by the way that my family and friends have battled cancer. My grandma is my main inspiration, she was diagnosed in 1983 and was given a fake breast.

“At the time, there was more of a a stigma around that kind of thing but she was so confident about it, she would tell everyone about it and even called it Matilda or Tilly for short. She just didn’t care, it got to the point where people jsut began calling her Tilly.

“My father-in-law was also diagnosed with blood cancer four years ago and that is why I am going to give this trek everything it takes.”

Rachel has previously taken part in Relay For Life and Muddy Race for Life in support of cancer charities and is now in the process of training and getting her kit ready for the trek, which takes place over five days between June 11 and 17.

She is also seeking to raise the £2250 to allow her to take part in the trek and is being supported every step of the way by husband Ross and children Sophie (2) and Eddie (5).

She added: “I would encourage everyone to not be shy and to check their breasts, even men. I feel that it needs to be promoted more that it is not only women that breast cancer. “Coppafeel offers amazing support to people and having lost family and friends to cancer, I want to raise as much as a I can to make sure that others don’t have to go through the same thing.”