Peterborough woman shares secret to long life as she celebrates 103 birthday

Connie Giles celebrated her 103 birthday in fine style on 21 November, surrounded by family, friends and co-residents at Werrington Lodge Care Home.

Well-wishers and fellow residents joined her in the spacious residents’ lounge, ensuring the long-established care home was packed on her special day. Enthusiastic care staff also put up balloons and banners to help ensure the party atmosphere could be enjoyed by all involved.

Entertainment was also laid on, with a male vocal duo belting out old-style sing-a-long tunes for everyone to, well, sing along to.

103-year-old Connie Giles celebrates her birthday at Werrington Lodge Care Home with her daughter Carol Popple and Ken Popple

Connie took time out from swaying along to wartime song Underneath the Arches to tell the Peterborough Telegraph what her secret was to such a long life:“I am a walker,” she shared, “and I love healthy food.”

Prompted by her daughter Carol, Connie said her favourite foods were “potatoes and fish.”

Born in late 1919, Connie was born into a world where the First World War had only just ended. Women were unable to vote and universal healthcare was still nearly 30 years away.

With Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Hitler now getting Connie and her friend Janet Graham’s full attention, Carol shows off the array of cards, flowers and gifts the popular 103-year-old has received. She is extremely proud of her mum’s “amazing” longevity.

103-year-old Connie Giles celebrates her birthday at Werrington Lodge Care Home with her entertainers Pete Giles and Robin Pipe

In addition to laying on the entertainment, the home’s staff sent Connie a bouquet of flowers and arranged for her to have not one but two cakes.

Since arriving in August, Connie has adapted well to life at Memory Lane, the home’s dementia specialist residence. Indeed, the spritely centenarian appeared so much younger than her stated age that staff felt compelled to re-check her credentials when she first arrived.

“We had to look at her care plan twice,” said head housekeeper Nikki Bowers: “she doesn’t seem 103.”Connie is swaying gently and belting out When You’re Smiling as the Telegraph gets ready to leave. As we say our goodbyes she gives us a thumbs-up, followed by a grin that lights up the room.