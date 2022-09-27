Peterborough woman running half marathon in memory of late father who played for Posh

A woman from Peterborough is running a half marathon in memory of her late father Bobby Doyle.

Bobby, who passed away in 2019, aged 65, made 156 appearances and scored 12 goals for Posh between 1976 and 1979.

His daughter, Kimberley Whelan, 39, a police officer from Orton Northgate, is taking on the Great Eastern Run on October 16 this year.

Kimberley Whelan and her late father Bobby Doyle ran the Great Eastern Run together for Dementia UK in 2012

It will be ten years on from when she crossed the finish line with her late father in 2012.

“The reason for doing the run is twofold,” Kimberley said. “It’s in memory of my dad, as it marks ten years since the only time we ran it together, and it’s to highlight the work of the British Heart Foundation.”

Bobby, who worked for Kings Brothers foodservice company, died suddenly of a heart attack.

He was delivering to Sacrewell Farm when he collapsed and died, despite being administered CPR and an air ambulance attending the scene.

Kimberley Whelan and her late father Bobby Doyle on her wedding day

The family later found out that it was ‘furring of the arteries’ which led to his sudden heart attack.

Kimberley is now raising money for the British Heart Foundation and hopes to use her dad’s story to show that heart disease can affect even seemingly healthy people.

“Dad never said anything or complained, and he was hardly ever sick,” she said.

“I want to raise awareness of heart conditions in the hope that people will seek medical help if something doesn’t feel right.”

Bobby Doyle played for Posh for three seasons between 1976 and 1979

Bobby was a fans’ favourite during his three seasons at London Road, signing from Barnsley for £20,000 in July, 1976.

The Scottish midfielder was twice voted player-of-the-season by fans and played in every game of the 1977/78 Division Three season when Posh missed out on promotion on goal difference.

He signed for Blackpool when the Tangerines spent £110,000 to bring him to Bloomfield Road. It was a record Posh transfer fee at the time.

Bobby went on to win the Third Division with Portsmouth, before finishing his career at Hull, where he retired in 1987.