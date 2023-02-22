A Peterborough woman is preparing to run the London Marathon for a fifth time in memory of her late father.

Julie Tebb, a business support co-ordinator at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust – the trust which covers Peterborough City Hospital – will be taking on the 26.2-mile run of London’s streets in April this year.

She will be fundraising for the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity – with the money raised going towards a cause close to her late father Alan Hounsham’s heart.

Hospital business support co-ordinator Julie Tebb from Peterborough prepares for the London Marathon in April to support North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity

Julie hopes the money can fund garden projects at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon – where keen gardener Alan was a patient.

“My dad passed away last year and was very well cared for at Hinchingbrooke,” Julie said.

"He loved his garden, and he liked seeing the medals I had won at various running events, so this seemed like a fitting tribute.”

Supporters can sponsor Julie by contributing £2.62 per mile.

It will be her fifth London Marathon, but her first in four years.

She has been training around Peterborough, as well as taking part in a series of half marathons across the country.

Philip Fearn, charitable projects manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We are very grateful to Julie for generously choosing us as her good cause to raise funds for.

“We know that Hinchingbrooke Hospital and gardening both meant a great deal to her and her father, and what a wonderful way to honour his memory.

“As Julie has shown, supporting the Hospitals’ Charity is easy.

Our aim is to provide an extension of the care and patient experience to everyone who uses our hospitals – going over and above for our patients and staff.”

Julie hopes to raise £150 for the charity.

