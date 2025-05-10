Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She previously threw boiling liquid at another inmate

A woman who seriously injured a fellow prison inmate by cutting her face with a disposable razor blade has been jailed for eight years.

Jade Mason, 39, was on remand at HMP Peterborough, when she carried out the attack on 9 April last year.

Cambridgeshire Police said the unprovoked attack “left the 36-year-old woman with a 10cm gash on her face, leaving her needing hospital treatment”.

Inset: Jade Mason. Main image: HMP Peterborough

Mason, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, was in prison for a threat to damage a petrol station, theft from Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road, Peterborough, and assaulting a security guard.

On Tuesday (6 May), she was jailed for eight years at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

A force spokesperson said: “She was sentenced to a further 15 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to another prison attack in October of last year when she threw a cup of boiling water with sugar on a fellow inmate, and one month for each of the five thefts she committed across Peterborough between 2 May and 21 May last year, which she also admitted, all to run concurrently.”

Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Mason carried out her attack with the clear intention of causing serious harm.

“Violent behaviour like this inexcusable and has no doubt significantly impacted the victims, so I hope this sentence provides them with some reassurance.”