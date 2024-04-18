Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough woman in preparing for what will be no ordinary 30th birthday on Sunday.

Not only will Sarah White celebrate a milestone birthday, she will also be taking to the streets on London to take part in the London Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah will also be dedicating the run to her late father Barry (77) who passed away last month.

Sarah White.

Sarah will be running the marathon in support of mental health charity CPSL Mind.

She explained: “It's honestly been a dream of mine to run the London marathon, take in the sights and hear the crowds.

“I’m running this marathon in memory of my dad who passed away on Friday March 15. I want to make him proud

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have depression and anxiety. I also get panic attacks. On a daily basis, I struggle with my mood and put in a smile for the world. If I'm anxious then I feel sick with nerves which doesn't help my emetophobia.

“I go running as a therapy method, in the past I have ran 5k, 10k and done a few half marathons, I have tried to do the London marathon virtually but I only managed to do 16 miles due to an injury.

“It's definitely going to be a day to remember as it will be my birthday on the day I run the marathon.

"What better way to bring in your birthday and run a marathon!

Sarah has said that she is hoping to finish the run within seven hours.