Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade has thanked the community for its continued support.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade hosted its second annual open day on Sunday (November 27).

The event gave members of the local community the chance to look around and explore the station on Bourges Boulevard, as well as fire stations old and new.

The event also raised money for the Movember charity and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade charity.

The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade dates back almost 140 years and is the only voluntary service remaining in the country; therefore relies on community support to continue its success.

Firefighter Joshua Berrisford said: “As a service for the people, by the people, the community is the heart of everything we do and so to host an event which generated such amazing support and lovely feedback has been wonderful and PVFB would like to thank all those involved.

“Whether visitor, contributor, or brigade member, thanks to one and all for their attendance and participation on the day.“We hope to build on the success of the day by hosting a summer event in 2023; so watch this space!”

To find out more about the service, visit www.facebook.com/PeterboroughVolunteerFireBRigade/.

