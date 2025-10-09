Peterborough Visit My Mosque Day labelled success

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:58 BST
A day to encourage non-Muslims to visit Mosques in Peterborough, and learn more about Islam, has been labelled a success.

The Visit My Mosque open day was held on Sunday (October 5) and saw all the Mosques in Peterborough taking part.

It was organised by the team at the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in the city, and saw more than 100 non-Muslims visit.

Abdul Choudhuri, chair of the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council, said: “More than 100 non Muslims visited to see the Mosque, and ask questions about the Mosque, Islam and Muslim communities.

Chief Constable Simon Megicks with representatives from city mosques at the Mosques Open Day at Faizan-e-Madina mosque

"There was stall of literature about Islam, Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

“Among the visitors were many VIPs including the new Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire, the MP, the assistant dean of Cathedral, school heads, city councillors and other people.

"The purpose of this event is to explain to the non Muslims about Islam, Muslim communities and remove some of the misunderstandings and myths which people may have in their minds spread by false propaganda.”

