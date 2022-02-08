Peterborough vets warn residents of scam targeting owners of missing pets

The warning has been issued by Werrington Vets after it was made aware that scammers had been phoning owners whose pets were missing and telling them that they were at the surgery, but the owner would have to pay an admin fee before they could be collected.

The surgery has distanced itself completely from these phone calls and urged pet owners to call the surgery directly if they receive a suspicious call about their pet.

A statement by Werrington Vets said: “There is a horrible scam going around and we have spoken to someone directly affected.

“Scammers are taking advantage of owners whose pets are missing.

“In this instance, we heard that the scam caller told the owner that their pet was at Werrington Vets, and if they paid an admin fee they could then come and collect their pet.

“Social media is a fantastic way to reunite lost pets with their owners, but if your pet is missing and you receive a suspicious call like this, please call the practice directly.