Peterborough veterans to receive free bus travel on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

As part of the bus operator’s ongoing commitment to support the Armed Forces, it has confirmed that free travel will be available on all its bus and tram services across the UK for military, cadets, and ex-military personnel 11th and 12th November for Remembrance Weekend.The operator is offering free travel to any serving personnel in uniform, or with proof of a military ID card, veterans wearing medals or veterans' badge, and cadets in uniform attending remembrance services. This is also offered by the operator during Armed Forces weekend each year.Sam Greer, Stagecoach Chief Operating Officer, said: “Stagecoach is proud to have thousands of veterans in our employment, so recognising the significance of Remembrance Weekend with free travel is essential.“Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our employees and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people to attend memorials across the UK.”Sam Berkson, National Account Manager for Defence Relationship Management said: “I’d like to thank Stagecoach for this public and very visible commitment to the Armed Forces community. It is clear that Stagecoach recognises the benefits of being a Forces-friendly employer and I look forward to their continued support for Defence and advocacy for its people.”Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, added: “As a group, Stagecoach is proud to show its support for our military personnel past and present. We often talk about being at the heart of our communities, but it is the men and women of our armed services who put their lives on the line to protect those communities.“That’s why we’re delighted the Veterans Employee Network have successfully agreed a Stagecoach-wide commitment to offer free travel for all military and ex-military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.“We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who put themselves forward to defend our freedoms and way of living, and so we are proud to do our bit on these very special days.”