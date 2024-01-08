Peterborough Veterans Social club celebrates successful move to Werrington
Veteran social group the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund has moved into its new location at the Werrington Village Centre.
The group, which meets every Wednesday from 2-4pm, has relocated its activities from Westgate Church.
Werrington ward councillors John and Judy Fox, who are honorary members of the group, have welcomed to their new surroundings.
Cllr John Fox said: “Those that have served in the military never forget their time so it is nice to see so many of them be able to get together not to just get together but to organise trips and events as well.
"We are absolutely delighted to have them in Werrington and we welcome them to what is a lovely little venue and easily accessible on the number one bus route and we hope they fit in well."
New council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq attended the group’s first meeting in their new home last week.
He added: “I am delighted for their relocation. It is a nice place and I appreciate and am grateful for all the hard work John Fox has been doing as an armed forces and veteran champion in the city
"He does tremendous work and it is very much appreciated by the veterans themselves and particularly by the city council.”