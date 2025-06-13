Peterborough veteran (99) awarded MBE for services to commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem in King's Birthday Honours List

A Peterborough Veteran has been awarded an MBE for services to the commemoration of the Battle of Arnhem and to charity.

Geoffrey Roberts has been given the honour just weeks before his 99th birthday.

Mr Roberts, who lives in Stanground, will Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), as per the King’s Birthday Honours List released on Friday (June 13).

He served in the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944. The battle was part of the larger Operation Market Garden Offensive to liberate Belgium and the Netherlands from Nazi control during World War Two but was ultimately unsuccessful as the Allies failed to secure control over the bridge over the Rhine.

Geoffrey Roberts.

Mr Roberts was one of the soldiers captured during the battle with the number captured totalling over 8,000 killed, missing or taken prisoner.

He then spent the rest of the was in a prisoner of war camp.

Every year Mr Roberts returns to Arnhem to pay his respects and is helped to do so by the Taxi for Military Veterans charity. The charity begun the process to get Mr Roberts the honour.

Dick Goodwin, Vice President of the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans said, “We are absolutely thrilled that Geoff Roberts has been awarded the MBE. Geoff has made countless journeys to the Netherlands with the Taxi Charity, always with unwavering dedication to keeping the memory of Operation Market Garden alive.

Geoffrey Roberts during his time in the army.

"His warmth, humility and determination to honour his fallen comrades have touched the hearts of many, both here and abroad.

"This honour is richly deserved, and we couldn’t be prouder to see one of our much-loved veterans recognised in this way.”