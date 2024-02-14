Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A vehicle repair company that was founded in Peterborough nearly 100 years ago has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The family-run ​J Huggins and Son, based in Royce Road on the Carr Road Industrial Estate, Fengate, has been sold to the international Cary Group.

J Huggins, which employs 120 people, traces its Peterborough origins back to 1927 and has been run by three generations of the Huggins’ family.

J Huggins of Peterborough in 2002. The company traces it origins back to the 1927 and has just been sold to Sweden headquartered Cary Group.

The Cary Group, which has its head office in Sweden and specialises in the repair and replacement of vehicle glass, also has bases in Denmark, Norway, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria and Luxembourg.

Both companies trade as National Windscreens.

A spokesperson said that the staff of J Huggins, which also has 17 workshops for vehicle glass repair and replacement as well as a wholesale business, will remain with National Windscreens.

Peter Watters, managing director of Cary UK and a board member of National Windscreens, said: “National Windscreens is a household name with a proud heritage and strong values that have been built over 40 years.

"We are extremely proud to continue the guardianship of such an important UK brand and excited by the opportunities this presents.”

Six years ago, J Huggins created 30 jobs with a £1 million expansion that saw the opening of a 23,600 square feet warehouse in Woodston.

It came after six years in which the company almost trebled in size with turnover hitting £15 million.