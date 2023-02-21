A number of high-profile names are set to take part in a charity football match at the Weston Homes Stadium in May to raise funds for Action Medical Research.The charity helps to fund medical breakthroughs for diseases and disabilities affecting children and has helped in the fight against polio, meningitis, preventing stillbirths and much more.

Former Eastenders star Jake Wood, well known for playing Max Branning, TOWIE Star Dan Osborne, and media personality Calum Best, son of late Manchester United great George Best, are among the first announced people hoping to demonstrate their football talents.

Jake Cornish from the 2021 Love Island season has also been confirmed, as has fellow Billy Brown from the 2022 Love Island season.

The 'Sellebrity Soccer' match is to take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on May 29.

The game has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

The event starts at 2:30pm on Monday May 29, with tickets priced at £12 for adults, £5 for under-12s and £35 VIP packages, plus a £1.50 online booking fee per ticket.

