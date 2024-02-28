Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United have announced that they will be hosting the ‘2024 Big Sleep Out’ at the Weston Homes Stadium next month.

The charity event will allow people to spend the night at United’s home ground on Friday March 8 in order to increase awareness of rough sleeping and raise funds for local outreach charities.

The event is being hosted by Posh’ community outreach programme, Peterborough United Foundation, who are working in conjunction with well-known homeless support charity, Light Project Peterborough (LPP).

All monies raised by the event will be split between the two good causes.

Gill Wignall, the Foundation’s CEO, said: “it would be fantastic to see as many people taking part in the Big Sleep Out as possible as we look to raise awareness and funds for two great charities who both do such valuable work within our community.”

She added:

“The work Light Project Peterborough do is really important in tackling homelessness in the Peterborough area and it’s great to be working with them.”

Participants will be invited to bed down on the stadium concourse, although hardier souls can sleep outside, if they wish.

This is the first time the event has been held at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Previous Big Sleep Outs have been held at other locations across the city, such as Peterborough Cathedral and Ferry Meadows.

The aim of each Big Sleep Out event is to highlight how homelessness can happen to anyone, at any time, and for various reasons.

Spending the night sleeping rough gives people an idea of what that actually feels like.

LPP’s CEO Steven Pettican explained further:

“Gaining a small insight into what homelessness feels like will have a huge impact on people’s perception and attitude to those sleeping rough every night,“ he said.

LPP helped 629 people who were sleeping rough between April 2022 and March 2023.

Anyone wishing to attend the stadium participation event can register here.

There will also be a virtual sleepout option available for people who would like to take part but are unable to attend.