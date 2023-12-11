Light Project Peterborough will distribute the coats as part of its work to support the homeless in Peterborough.

The Peterborough United Foundation has donated over 250 coats to people in Peterborough that will be sleeping rough this winter.

The coats have been handed over to Light Project Peterborough, who will distribute to this in need.

The foundation has been gathering coats as part of a collection drive in recent weeks.

Jenna Lusk and Emily Purbrick from the Posh Foundation hand over the coats to the Light Project.

They also held a collection at Posh’s home match with Burton Albion on November 25 which saw a large number of both adult and children’s coats collected.

Gill Wignall, Peterborough United Foundation CEO said: "Peterborough United Foundation has positively impacted thousands of people in the local area over the last year.

“This winter, we've been reaching out to Peterborough United fans, inviting them to join us in making a positive impact on local people through our winter coat drive.

"Many of the people we work with at Peterborough United Foundation come from some of the most deprived areas in the region. As always, we're committed to supporting them through what promises to be another challenging winter season.