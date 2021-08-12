Peterborough United fans delighted at stadium return despite results

Fans were allowed into just two matches last season, the last of those on December 12 as Posh overpowered Rochdale 4-1.

For the most part, they were forced to watch from home as Posh made their return to the Championship after eight years away.

For that reason, many were excited to get back, albeit on a Tuesday night in a Carabao Cup fixture at home to Plymouth.

In the end, the 4,021 fans that turned out were not rewarded with performance fit for the occasion as Posh were thumped 4-0 by their League One opponents.

That is not expected to deter a bumper crowd turning up on Saturday as Posh host Derby at 12:30pm as they get their home league campaign underway.

The Peterborough Telegraph were on hand to capture some shots of the many happy faces (taken before kick-off obviously!).

