Peterborough United fan to return to Wembley as part of 40 mile walk to help stop suicide
A Peterborough United fan will return to Wembley later this month – as part of a huge charity walk in a bit to help prevent suicide.
Steve Webb will take part in a huge walk, leaving from the National Stadium and taking in the grounds of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Chelsea, Fulham and Brentford before heading back to finish under the famous arch.
The 54-year-old will be completing the 40 mile walk on April 22 to raise money for Baton of Hope, a charity helping to tackle suicide. He has already raised more than £1,000 in sponsorship on his fundraising page.
It will not be the first charity fundraising mission Steve has taken part in for a good cause, and he said: “A couple of years ago, I set out to meet celebrities and get selfies and autographs from them – I met Tyson Fury, Margot Robbie, Daniel Radcliffe and a few others. I then sold off the autograph book and raised £4,000 for Bi Polar UK.
“I wanted to do something different – but I wasn’t going to do a marathon, or go sky-diving – but I thought this would be doable.
"On average one person will die by suicide every 90 minutes – so doing a fundraising walk around football stadiums seemed to make sense.
"I have set myself a target of raising £1,500 for charity, and I have already raised more than £1,300.”
Steve said the cause was a vital one for him. He said: “I have known people who have died by suicide. It is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK.
"One on three of us will be affected by suicide in some way.
"What makes me cross is that it is still a taboo subject. It is still not an easy thing to discuss.
“But if people do check up, they do ask if people are al right – if they notice someone is not themselves, say ‘you don’t seem right – are you OK?’
“You can only help by asking, and see if they need help – it could be from MIND, The Samaritans, their GP
"People should know the signs that someone is struggling, so they can help.”
For the charity walk, Steve will complete most of it alone – but he will have some company for part of the trek.
He said: “I will be starting at 5am, and I think I’ll finish just past midnight.
"For part of the walk I will be joined by (former England, Watford and AC Milan footballer) Luther Blissett, who works with the charity.
"Spurs have said I can come into the stadium for a picture at pitch side, Fulham have asked me to write a piece for their matchday programme, and Chelsea and West Ham have asked if I can write for their fanzines.
"My training is going well so far. I walked about 22 miles around Rutland Water recently.”
To sponsor Steve, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/steves-stroll-to-stop-suicide
For more information about the Baton of Hope charity, visit https://batonofhopeuk.org/the-baton/
Samaritans advice on signs someone may be struggling with their mental health – and what to do
The Samaritans have issued advice on what signs might indicate someone is struggling with their mental health.
They include:
Feeling restless and agitated
Feeling angry and aggressive
Feeling tearful
Being tired or lacking in energy
Not wanting to talk to or be with people
Not wanting to do things they usually enjoy
Using alcohol or drugs to cope with feelings
Finding it hard to cope with everyday things
Not replying to messages or being distant
Talking about feeling hopeless, helpless or worthless
Talking about feeling trapped by life circumstances they can’t see a way out of, or feeling unable to escape their thoughts
A change in routine, such as sleeping or eating more or less than normal
Engaging in risk-taking behaviour, like gambling or violence
They said: “Many people worry that reaching out will be intrusive or make things worse. You’ll soon be able to tell if the person you’re speaking to isn’t comfortable or doesn’t want to have that kind of conversation. If they don’t want to open up, you’ll still have let them know you’re there for them.
“Once someone starts to share how they’re feeling, it’s important to listen. This could mean not offering advice, not trying to identify what they’re going through with your own experiences and not trying to solve their problems.”
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.
Men can also get help at Andy’s Man Club, which has a Peterborough branch, at https://andysmanclub.co.uk/find-your-nearest-group/