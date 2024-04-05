Maria Seaman from the Light Project with Nicholas Woodford and Andrew Rayner.

Eight homeless being currently being supported by leading Peterborough charity the Light Project have been given the chance to go to Wembley.

On Sunday (April 7), Posh face Wycombe Wanderers at the national stadium in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique opportunity for the eight, who will be joined by four members of staff from the charity, has come thanks to the club’s Homeless Football programme, which is supported by the Light Project.

Through the EFL’s partnership with Bristol Street Motors, clubs and their club community organisations have been given free tickets to matches across the league through a community ticketing initiative.

Among those to benefit from the initiative have been Ian (58) who had a good job and a family before losing everything and ended up living in his car, struggling with his mental health.

Andrew, from London, who moved to Peterborough to live with his sister in December before a family problem left him homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light Project has helped to support both to get back on their feet.

Ian said: “The Light Project saved me when I was living in my car. They help with everything, food, drink, job searching, applying for benefits and move.

"Having an opportunity like this is fabulous. It’s a chance to take your mind off all of the other things in life and something to look forward to and focus on.”

Andrew added: “It is going to be a good day out for all of us. The whole project is a lifeline.