Peterborough United Academy star brings Liverpool Champions League final luck

A young Peterborough goalkeeper proved to be a lucky charm for Liverpool as they won their sixth European title.

Posh Academy goalie Oliver Valente was an official mascot for the Champions League Final in Madrid, escorting Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson onto the pitch.

Oliver Valente of Deeping St James who was a mascot at the European Cup Final after his dad Ray McLennan won a Mastercard draw. EMN-190506-091027009

Nine-year-old Oliver – who supports Peterborough United, Hibernian and Manchester City – was certainly a good luck charm, as the Brazilian keeper kept a clean sheet to help Liverpool to a 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Oliver said: “I didn’t believe it when I was told. I thought dad was joking.

“When I got there, I was so nervous I didn’t want to do it, but I decided to in the end. It was very exciting, and very loud. It was the loudest thing I’ve ever heard when they were singing the anthems.”

Oliver won the chance to be the mascot after dad Ray McLennan won a Mastercard competition, and was the only British mascot at the final.

Oliver will continue playing for the Peterborough United Academy next year, and dreams of returning to the Champions League in the future - next time as a player.

Ray, who accompanied Oliver, said: “It has always been on my bucket list to take Oliver to a Champions League final, so it was amazing to do it like this.

“I told him he is probably the only Peterborough United player ever to get on the pitch at a Champions League Final.

“He had a heart monitor on, and when he was about to go on the pitch his heart rate went from 80 to 150. He had been calm before, but he was so excited just before the match and afterwards – he couldn’t sleep until 2am.”