A travel agent in Peterborough with holiday makers in the Greek islands says he is in round-the-clock contact with customers in the face of the wildfire crisis.

Steve Bentzen, co-founder of Sunny Heart Travel, which operates from the Queensgate Shopping Centre, says a number of his customers are currently holidaying on the islands where fierce blazes have swept across parts of Rhodes and Corfu devastating some of the holiday resorts.

The wildfires have forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to safety with a number of airlines organising evacuation flights to bring home many of the tourists.

Wildfires north of the coastal town Gennadi, in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25, 2023. Some 30,000 people fled the flames .

Mr Bentzen said: “We are in constant contact with our customers in resort and have relocated those to safe hotels where necessary.

He said: “Up to now they are preferring to stay on the islands as there are a lot of safe hotels.

"We currently have six families in resort, we carry out daily welfare checks.

"Everyone is OK for now. They are obviously concerned but following local advice from on the ground teams.

Co-founders of Sunny Heart Travel - Steve Bentzen and Jemma Sharman

He added: “We have more customers flying this week and next and we are waiting on advice from the airlines.”

Mr Bentzen said that where necessary repatriation flights were being arranged.

He added: “Our suppliers like jet2 and easyJet have been really helpful with relocating customers.”

The wildfires crisis began on July 18 and had spread to the island’s central-eastern side by July 22 after being previously confined to its mountainous centre.

Rhodes has overseen the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation as the prime minister warned that the heat-battered nation was "at war" with several wildfires.

Budget airline Jet2 Holidays and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes.

What is the UK Government’s advice:

The Foreign Office has given travel advice following the wildfires in Greece.

A spokesperson said: “There are a number of active wildfires in Greece due to the dry and hot weather. Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable.

“The situation can change quickly, so you should stay up to date with official advice, follow “112 Greece” on Twitter for official updates.