News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Peterborough travel agent in 'constant contact' with holiday makers during Greek islands wildfires crisis

Many tourists opting to ‘stay on the islands’ in safe hotels
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST

A travel agent in Peterborough with holiday makers in the Greek islands says he is in round-the-clock contact with customers in the face of the wildfire crisis.

Steve Bentzen, co-founder of Sunny Heart Travel, which operates from the Queensgate Shopping Centre, says a number of his customers are currently holidaying on the islands where fierce blazes have swept across parts of Rhodes and Corfu devastating some of the holiday resorts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wildfires have forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to safety with a number of airlines organising evacuation flights to bring home many of the tourists.

Wildfires north of the coastal town Gennadi, in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25, 2023. Some 30,000 people fled the flames .Wildfires north of the coastal town Gennadi, in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25, 2023. Some 30,000 people fled the flames .
Wildfires north of the coastal town Gennadi, in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25, 2023. Some 30,000 people fled the flames .
Most Popular

Mr Bentzen said: “We are in constant contact with our customers in resort and have relocated those to safe hotels where necessary.

He said: “Up to now they are preferring to stay on the islands as there are a lot of safe hotels.

"We currently have six families in resort, we carry out daily welfare checks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everyone is OK for now. They are obviously concerned but following local advice from on the ground teams.

Co-founders of Sunny Heart Travel - Steve Bentzen and Jemma SharmanCo-founders of Sunny Heart Travel - Steve Bentzen and Jemma Sharman
Co-founders of Sunny Heart Travel - Steve Bentzen and Jemma Sharman

He added: “We have more customers flying this week and next and we are waiting on advice from the airlines.”

Mr Bentzen said that where necessary repatriation flights were being arranged.

He added: “Our suppliers like jet2 and easyJet have been really helpful with relocating customers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wildfires crisis began on July 18 and had spread to the island’s central-eastern side by July 22 after being previously confined to its mountainous centre.

Rhodes has overseen the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation as the prime minister warned that the heat-battered nation was "at war" with several wildfires.

Budget airline Jet2 Holidays and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes.

What is the UK Government’s advice:

The Foreign Office has given travel advice following the wildfires in Greece.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “There are a number of active wildfires in Greece due to the dry and hot weather. Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable.

“The situation can change quickly, so you should stay up to date with official advice, follow “112 Greece” on Twitter for official updates.

“Ensure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone to receive SMS updates from the Greek Civil Protection."

Related topics:Steve BentzenSunny Heart TravelPeterboroughRhodesWildfires