Peterborough to remember D-Day sacrifices

The service and sacrifice of those who took part in the D-Day Landings will be remembered at a poignant event in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion will hold a special service on Thursday June 6 to mark the 75th anniversary of the occasion.

The service will take place from 11am and include a civic procession from Peterborough Town Hall to the city’s War Memorial in Bridge Street.

Members of the legion and veterans will lay wreaths at the memorial before observing a sounding of the Last Post.

Residents are invited to attend the service, which will also include a reading of the poem ‘A Solider Remembers’.

The service will be attended by local dignitaries including the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Gul Nawaz and Canon Ian Black of St John the Baptist Church.

Councillor Gul Nawaz, the Mayor of Peterborough, said: “We must never forget those who fought and gave their lives in conflicts, helping us to enjoy the freedoms we have today. So please come and join us for this poignant service.”