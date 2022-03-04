Peterborough to pray for Ukraine

Everyone will be invited to visit St Mary’s Church, New Road, Boongate, Peterborough between 12pm and 6pm on Sunday.

Visitors will be invited to pray for those in Ukraine, and neighbouring countries, and for all affected by and involved in this crisis.

There will be coffee and tea and an opportunity for people to talk to someone and receive prayer if they wish.

Residents will be able to pray for Ukraine this weekend