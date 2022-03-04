Peterborough to pray for Ukraine
An event to allow Peterborough residents to pray for those in Ukraine will be held in the city this weekend.
Everyone will be invited to visit St Mary’s Church, New Road, Boongate, Peterborough between 12pm and 6pm on Sunday.
Visitors will be invited to pray for those in Ukraine, and neighbouring countries, and for all affected by and involved in this crisis.
There will be coffee and tea and an opportunity for people to talk to someone and receive prayer if they wish.
For more info, please contact Sue Moore at: [email protected]
