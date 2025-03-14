Peterborough to host Social Impact Summit to tackle 'pressing challenges'

Panel of speakers lined up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special event is to be staged in Peterborough to bring together the community to tackle pressing local challenges and celebrate unsung heroes making a difference across the city.

The Social Impact Summit will be hosted by social enterprise Allia and will be held on March 20 at the Peterborough Future Business Centre, London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say the event calls for participation from all residents, businesses, and organisations interested in creating positive social change in the region.

Marina Pritchard of Allia Impact

Dr Martin Clark, chief executive of Allia Impact said: "This Summit is for everyone who cares about making Peterborough and the surrounding areas better places to live.

"At Allia, we've spent 25 years supporting people and organisations who want to make positive change in their communities.

Dr Clark added: "This Summit isn't just about talking - it's about creating practical collaboration by connecting local heroes with the resources and partnerships they need to grow their impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we work together across businesses, charities and community groups, we can solve problems that none of us could tackle alone and build a better future for everyone."

Iain Crighton of Allia Impact

The event will feature a programme of panels, forums, and discussion groups exploring topics that include "The Future of Philanthropy," "Social Impact Cities," and "Who Owns Impact?"

Confirmed speakers include local champions Faustina Yang, founder of Chinese Community in Peterborough amongst other community groups, Michelle King of Little Miracles Charity, and Iain Crighton MBE, alongside impact investing experts such as Sara Allen of Greater Cambridgeshire Impact and Michael O'Toole of Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

The Summit will welcome people from all walks of life who care about making Peterborough a better place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said that anyone interested in community issues is encouraged to attend,from charity workers and business owners to concerned residents.

The day is designed to help people share ideas, make useful connections, and find practical ways to work together on local challenges.

The event is free to attend with a £10 refundable deposit. The full-day programme includes welcome pastries, lunch, and a networking drinks reception.

Registration is now open via Eventbrite by clicking here.