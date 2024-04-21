Peterborough to host major canoe race- The National Short Course Marathon Championships
On Sunday May 12, a number of national canoeing champions will be crowned in Peterborough.
PaddleUK Marathon Racing Committee is hosting the National Short Course Marathon Championships 2024 at Gunwade Lake in Nene Park.
The National Short Course Marathon Championships is an action-packed day of racing with athletes competing over a 3.6km course to claim the national title.
Athletes will compete within a heat in the morning to qualify for the final in the afternoon.
The event has been described as an ‘incredibly exciting competition’ with some of the PaddleUK international team and even international medalists competing within the different categories.
National champions will be crowned in the following categories: Open Senior C1, Open Senior K1, Open Paracanoe, U18 K1, U16 K1, U14 K1, Over 35 K1 and Over 50 K1.
Entries can be made up to May 2 and more information about the race can be found at https://canoemarathon.org.uk/what-is-canoe-marathon/national-short-course-championships/.