Peterborough to hold vigil in honour of Turkey and Syria earthquake victims
A vigil to honour the victims of a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria will be held in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square.
The vigil will take place on Monday, February 13, at 6pm.
Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Alan Dowson, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the earthquake, in particular those who have lost, or are still searching for, loved ones.
"The scenes that we have seen on the news are just heart-breaking and we all feel a sense of loss as to what we can do to help.
"One thing we can do as a city is to come together to show solidarity for the people affected."
Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected by the tragic events in Turkey and Syria.
"People in our city welcome the opportunity to come together when events such as this occur, so I would like to thank Councillor Ansar Ali for making the suggestion for a vigil.
"There are also a number of ways that people can make donations towards the relief efforts and we will be publicising these."
Residents are invited to join the vigil, which will be an inter-faith event with words and prayers from the city's many faith communities and supported by the Mayor of Peterborough and Peterborough City Council.