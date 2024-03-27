Peterborough to get new Help for Heroes café

Ex-Armed Forces personnel and their family members are invited to drop in for a brew at the new Help for Heroes ‘café’ in Peterborough – starting in April.
Help for Heroes café will be at Ferry Meadows Café on April 25 (10am)Help for Heroes café will be at Ferry Meadows Café on April 25 (10am)
These cafés enable the local Armed Forces community to come together, meet new people and find out what support is available from Help for Heroes.

The charity is determined to get more people across the Peterborough area the help they need, whenever or wherever they served in the military.

The next free Help for Heroes café will be open from 10am on Thursday, April 25 at Ferry Meadows Café, in Nene Park, and monthly thereafter.

For more information about available support visit helpforheroes.org.uk/get-help.

