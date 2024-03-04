Peterborough Women’s Forum chair, Iveta Suna (centre), says International Women's Day is an opportunity to "recognise and honour the strength, resilience, and contributions of women."

Peterborough Women’s Forum has announced it will be holding an International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration event at the New Theatre, Broadway, on Saturday March 16.

The free, day-long event will aim to draw attention to the key elements of International Women’s Day, which has been celebrated throughout the world for over a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“IWD is a day to recognise and honour the strength, resilience, and contributions of women in all aspects of life,” said Peterborough Women’s Forum chair, Iveta Suna.

As well as celebrating the achievements of women, IWD raises awareness of discrimination and highlights the continued need to achieve greater gender parity.

“International Women’s Day is a beautiful reminder that… each and every woman has a unique power and impact that deserves celebration,” she said.

“Every woman’s presence and influence enriches our world, making it brighter and more vibrant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Women’s Forum event will feature discussion style workshops, such as ‘Better Than Burnout’ and ‘Lets Talk Menopause’, that are designed to shine a light on women’s health and well-being.

Elsewhere, attendees will get the chance to learn basic self-defence tips from a martial arts expert, join in a tufting and paper craft workshop, and participate in activities showcasing traditional dress on the catwalk.

Refreshments will be available from various food stalls throughout the day, plus there will be entertainment and live music throughout the afternoon.

While the United Nations designates March 8 as the official day to celebrate IWD, Peterborough has long marked the occasion on its own terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, our city has a strong tradition of celebrating IWD and the interest in organising events for networking and celebrating the achievements of women has grown in recent years.

Unsurprisingly, the women’s forum event is just one of many taking place in Peterborough throughout March, as March is also Women’s History Month.

Peterborough Women’s Forum is facilitated by PCVS (Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service) and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The event will take place in the Boizot Suite of the New Theatre from 10am to 4pm.