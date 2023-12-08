Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Peterborough theatres will light up green to support the work of the NSPCC as they try to tackle child abuse.

New Theatre and the Key Theatre in Peterborough will join Ely Cathedral, Liverpool Museum, and St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall by going green on the night of December 22 in support of the children’s charity and the help it provides young people in their darkest hours.

Jag Singh, General Manager of New Theatre and The Key Theatre, said: “We're proud to once again be working with the NSPCC this year. They do such a great job of protecting children and supporting them through the impacts of child abuse.

The New Theatre has supported the NSPCC in the past - and will light up in green again this year

“We recognise that its incumbent on organisations like ours to help raise awareness of not only the outstanding work of the charity but to also encourage the public and our audiences to show their support by getting involved and making donations where they can.”

The NSPCC is now calling on families and friends across the country to get together and sign up to walk 5k on the night of December 22 to raise vital funds for the charity and its Childline service, which will have counsellors on hand to answer calls from young people throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day.

Rachel Sullivan, NSPCC Fundraising Manager for the East of England, said: “Our Childline service is expecting a child to contact them every 45 seconds this Christmas, and while it’s free for them to contact the service over the phone or internet, every counselling session costs the charity around £4.

“For children facing abuse, the winter nights are dark, long and lonely, and we want all children to know that Childline is here for them, even on the darkest nights. We rely on public donations for around 90% of our funding, and by joining us on December 22 you can help Childline answer more life-changing calls.

“Whether you’re enjoying mulled wine and mince pies on the way around, wearing reindeer antlers, Santa hats or light-up accessories, or just pulling on your warmest coats and hats and enjoying the view, you’ll be helping Childline be a lifeline for children this Christmas.”

Last Christmas, Childline delivered more than 1,000 high-risk counselling sessions, with 64% of high-risk calls and web chats over the festive period coming in after dark. Childline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, even over Christmas.

Last year more than £100,000 was raised to help fund vital NSPCC services, like Childline, by people taking part in Walk for Children.

It costs £10 to sign up for Walk for Children and participants are asked to try and raise £100 to help fund the charity’s vital work and keep more children safe this Christmas. Everyone who signs up will receive a fundraising pack with everything needed to plan a walk, resources to use on the day, and an NSPCC t-shirt.