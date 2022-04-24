Peterborough theatre hosting charity screening of Cliff Richard film Summer Holiday in memory of former resident

The screening of the 1963 Cliff Richard film Summer Holiday will be in memory of Dorothy Young.

A Peterborugh theatre is hosting a special charity screening of the 1963 Cliff Richard film Summer Holiday in memory of a former resident.

Dorothy Young, who was originally from Bretton but later lived in Sheepwalk, died of pancreatic cancer in July 2020.

Her son, Chris Bauer, 43, is organising a charity screening of what was her favourite film - Summer Holiday - at the John Clare Theatre, at Peterborough Central Library, on September 21 this year.

The screening will be at the John Clare Theatre, at Peterborough Central Library, on September 21 this year. Chris hopes to sell all 144 tickets.

Chris is selling tickets for the event - and all of the proceeds will be donated to the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.

“My mum loved Cliff Richard and Summer Holiday was her favourite film,” Chris said.

“When she came out of hospital for the last time, we had a conversation about her wishes and what she wanted to do for her funeral. One of the things she said was that she wanted any money raised to go to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

“Since she passed away I wanted to do something for charity. Last year, on her birthday, I took a load of chocolates into the chemotherapy ward at the Peterborough City Hospital - but I wanted to do something bigger to raise some money in her memory.”

‘We were all there to say goodbye’

Dorothy was being treated for her pancreatic cancer at Peterborough City Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Leading up to her last stint in hospital, before she was discharged, she had to shield,” Chris said. “It was hugely difficult for her.

“They cancelled her chemotherapy because her case was terminal - there was nothing more they could do. When they released her, they said she had days to live but she finally passed away over three weeks later.

“We knew it was coming, so in the last few days we all made a conscious effort to be with her more or less all of the time. Me, my sister, brother, his wife and children were all there to say goodbye.”

Chris previously shaved his head to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support when Dorothy was first diagnosed.

He is hoping to sell all 144 tickets for the screening on September 21.