It is time to celebrate the best in business as the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 are officially launched.

The region’s premier business awards are now open for nominations to 13 different categories as we recognise and reward the continued success of the city’s enterprises of all types from start-ups to large employers.

The annual awards, which are in their 26th year, also celebrate the talented professional individuals in and around the city.

Nominations close on August 31 after which shortlisted businesses will be invited to an interview with members of the Judging Panel.

The final selection of shortlisted businesses post interview will be invited to attend a glittering black tie gala awards on November 21 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Editor Paul Grinnell said: “We are seeking entries from a cross section of businesses who have shown exceptional growth, innovation or an outstanding contribution to the community in which they operate.

"But our awards also recognise individuals who are at the heart and soul of the companies in our community which play such an important part in our local economy, not to mention as employers to our local residents.

"With awards recognising entrepreneurship, those who have a real place in our community and of course our social enterprises, there really is so much to celebrate – so get your entries in.”

Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “It hardly seems possible that the 2023 awards were six months ago, and we are now looking forward to the 2024 event.

"There are many categories for businesses to enter, and I recommend that you look at the event website.

"Some of the companies entering have been trading for many years and have a great story to tell.

"Peterborough has a lot to boast about, let’s show the rest of Cambridgeshire why Peterborough is such a good city for businesses to grow.

"Finalists in each category not only get noticed by other businesses, but also give the employees a good feel factor knowing how well their company is thought of in the local community.

"Many winners and finalists market their achievements at the Awards on their website and in social media.”

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, said “Inspire Education Group is delighted to be the Headline Sponsor for this year's esteemed Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

"Our mission is to transform lives through inspirational education and training, and by sponsoring this prestigious event, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to supporting businesses that showcase outstanding achievements and demonstrably contribute to the social and economic prosperity, growth, and aspiration of our local economy.

"As an anchor institution within the community we serve, we wholeheartedly recognise the immense value of celebrating excellence and innovation across the business community, and we're firmly committed to collaborating with employers and stakeholders to co-design curriculum that aligns with local and regional skills needs.

"This ensures Peterborough, and the surrounding region, continues to flourish and innovate.

"Through this sponsorship, we hope to inspire and motivate entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and business professionals to keep pushing boundaries, championing innovation, and relentlessly pursuing excellence.

"Finally, we extend our warmest congratulations to all the nominees and eagerly anticipate applauding their accomplishments at the awards ceremony.”

A spokesperson from Azets, Associate Sponsor said “Azets Peterborough are delighted to be able to support the awards again this year and to help celebrate the brilliant talent we have in Peterborough Businesses.

"The Peterborough office of Azets has operated in the area for over 80 years, working with organisations and individuals to grow and achieve their potential.

"Delivering accountancy and business services to support and enhance the lives of our clients and community is part of our main purpose and we look forward to sponsoring, judging and recognising the great work done in the area.”

These are the awards categories:

Start Up Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by Hegarty

Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets

Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by Inspire Education Group

Social Enterprise of the Year

Open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.

Employer of the Year

The business that has shown pre-eminent commitment to the development and welfare of its people

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council

Open to those aged 40 and under

Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough Positive

Digital & Technology Business of the Year

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

If you are doing something different that is creating change or making a positive difference to your clients, customers or staff, then this award is for you.

Customer Service Award

For an organisation that can best demonstrate that it has the customer at the heart of the business.

Sustainability Award

The business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.

Business in the Community Award

To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. This is for businesses that set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate Sponsor: Azets

Other sponsors

Peterborough City Council

Hegarty

Peterborough Positive

Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House

Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Sponsorship opportunities are still available - please contact [email protected] for further details

The 2024 panel of judges:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horobin

Colleen Gostick

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Steven Brown

Tony Barker

Trevor Gibson

Tracey Richardson