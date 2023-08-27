The winners of last year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards

The deadline has been extended for nominations to this year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

Entries for the celebration of the best in business in Peterborough can now be made up to September 15.

Nominations are sought for 13 categories that showcase endeavour and enterprise after which the judging panel will meet before the finalists are announced in November.

The Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023.

Anyone can make a nomination - it can be your own company or employer, or just your favourite business.

Categories range from environmental achievement, customer service, community contribution, staff engagement through to best business.

The awards are a chance for businesses to showcase their achievements, innovation and their readiness to think on their feet for their own survival and for the benefit of the wider community.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 23 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course sit down dinner.

Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “My personal belief talking to businesses in the area is that there are many companies bucking the trend, and have inspiring stories to tell.

"When businesses are shortlisted for the Peterborough Telegraph Awards, it is an excellent way of showing their achievements to the rest of the world, and many companies who win awards use this as a marketing tool in many ways.

"It also gives the employees a feel good factor, knowing the high regard there is for their employer. I strongly urge any companies with achievements in any of the categories to enter and see the benefits of being shortlisted for the awards which are presented at a Gala Evening in November.”

A spokesperson for Inspire Education Group, the awards’ headline sponsor, said: “We aim to showcase our commitment to supporting businesses that demonstrate outstanding achievements and contribution to the social and economic prosperity, growth and aspiration of our local economy.”

The award categories are:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Hegarty Solicitors

Best New Business/Start Up

Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Yours Clothing

Headline sponsor - the Inspire Education Group.

Customer Service - sponsored by Moore

Medium Business of the year - sponsored by Associate Sponsor Azets

Business in the Community

Business Person of the year - sponsored by Peterborough City Council & Opportunity Peterborough

Large Business of the Year - sponsored by Headline Sponsor Inspire Education Group

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service )

Employer of the Year

Digital/ Tech Company of the Year

Sustainability Award

Business Contribution Award - sponsored by Sports Ground Development

How do I enter?

To enter the awards please www.peterboroughbusinessawards.co.uk

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please contact Linda Pritchard on 07837308942

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate Sponsor: Azets

Peterborough City Council

Opportunity Peterborough

Moore

Hegarty Solicitors

Sports Ground Development

Yours Clothing

Drinks Reception Sponsor: Kamarin Computers

Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House

Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Thank you to our judges:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Colleen Gostick

Paul Simmons

Steven Brown

Tony Barker

Trevor Gibson