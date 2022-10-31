Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022: Congratulations to our finalists
Trophies will be presented a glittering ceremony
The enterprising companies that have made it to the final of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022 have been revealed.
Twenty companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 12 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.
They will be vying awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.
The finalists for the 26th Business Excellence Awards are:
Anglian Lifts & Stairlifts
Body Bliss
Chiltern Cold Storage
Clarity Stack
Connections Legal Management
Funnel Boost
Games Swap Shop
Henson Crisp
IGO4
The Lettings Hub
Loaded Bikes
Locks and Shades
Optimyzed
Peters Cleaners
Princebuild
Rapidrop Global
Shoplight
Up the Garden Bath
Virtue Property & Renovations
Yours Clothing
Chris Collier, chairman of the awards’ judges, said: “I have been a judge for over 15 years for the awards, and it’s amazing how many gems we have found over this time.
"2022 has been no exception and we have some very interesting businesses shortlisted for the awards.”
Mark Jackson, partner of the award’s headline sponsor Azets, said: “Azets are delighted, once again, to be able to sponsor these awards.
"There are some amazing businesses in Peterborough, many of which we rarely hear about and so it is great to be able to help raise the profile of some of the great things happening in our local business community.”
The ceremony will be on November 24 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course sit down dinner.
The guest speaker will be British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War.
He is now known for his charity work for which he was awarded the CBE.