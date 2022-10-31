The winners at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2021.

The enterprising companies that have made it to the final of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022 have been revealed.

Twenty companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 12 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.

They will be vying awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.

The finalists for the 26th Business Excellence Awards are:

Anglian Lifts & Stairlifts

Body Bliss

Chiltern Cold Storage

Azets is the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Clarity Stack

Connections Legal Management

Funnel Boost

Games Swap Shop

Henson Crisp

IGO4

The Lettings Hub

Loaded Bikes

Locks and Shades

Optimyzed

Peters Cleaners

Princebuild

Rapidrop Global

Shoplight

Up the Garden Bath

Virtue Property & Renovations

Yours Clothing

Chris Collier, chairman of the awards’ judges, said: “I have been a judge for over 15 years for the awards, and it’s amazing how many gems we have found over this time.

"2022 has been no exception and we have some very interesting businesses shortlisted for the awards.”

Mark Jackson, partner of the award’s headline sponsor Azets, said: “Azets are delighted, once again, to be able to sponsor these awards.

"There are some amazing businesses in Peterborough, many of which we rarely hear about and so it is great to be able to help raise the profile of some of the great things happening in our local business community.”

The ceremony will be on November 24 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course sit down dinner.

The guest speaker will be British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War.

