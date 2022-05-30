Nominations are sought for 12 categories that showcase endeavour and entreprise shown over key aspects of business life.

The deadline for companies and staff to submit their entries is August 21 after which the judging panel will meet during September to October before the finalists are announced in November.

The Awards Ceremony will take place on November 24 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, commencing with a drinks reception followed by a three course sit down dinner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2019.

Our guest speaker will be British Army veteran Simon Weston, who suffered horrific 46 per cent burns when the ship he was aboard, the Sir Galahad, was attacked during the Falklands War.

He is now known for his charity work for which he was awarded the CBE.

The awards are a chance for businesses to showcase their achievements, innovation and, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, their readiness to think on their feet, not only for their own survival but for the benefit of the wider community.

Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “It was pleasing to see the number and range of businesses entering the awards last year.

Entries are open for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022 with the August 21 the deadline for nominations.

"There are categories for all sizes of companies, including those which have been trading for less than two years.

“The prestige of winning an award, or even being shortlisted on the Gala Night, can be seen by reviewing many of the winners websites where their achievements are proudly displayed.

“I encourage any business with a story to tell in any of the categories to enter, it’s amazing how this can improve the profile of your enterprise in the Greater Peterborough Area.”

Mark Jackson, partner at Azets, said: “We are proud to be the headline sponsors for the 2022 Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

Azets are the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022

“The awards allow organisations to be recognised and honoured and gives them the recognition they deserve for developing the economy, generating employment and making a positive contribution to the local community.

“It is a great honour to sponsor the awards and to show our support for local businesses that are making a real difference.

“There are clear benefits to be had by entering yourself or your business into an awards category.

“Aside from it being a celebration of achievement and ensuring staff receive recognition for a job well done, it’s a great way of helping you to benchmark yourself or your business against competitors.

Moore

“It can help attract new talent to a business and helps to increase a sense of trust and credibility, both among clients and the wider industry.

“Azets believes in recognising and celebrating excellence and supporting local businesses to be the best they can.”

Hegarty Solicitors

Princebuild

Complete IT

Peterborough College

Kamarin Computers

Falklands War veteran Simon Weston will be the after-dinner speaker at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2022.