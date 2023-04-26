A 19-year-old Peterborough man – who was fatally stabbed in Northampton – has been named as Kwabena Osei-Poku.

Kwabena was stabbed in New South Bridge Road at about 8.40pm on Sunday, April 23, following an incident which started on the University of Northampton campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

Kwabena Osei-Poku was fatally stabbed near the University of Northampton on Sunday, April 23 (image: Northamptonshire Police).

A total of nine people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Four of them (two men aged 19 and two women aged 18) have been released on police bail pending further enquiries, and the remaining five (three men aged 19, one man aged 18, and one woman aged 19) continue to be questioned by detectives in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior investigating officer – detective inspector Simon Barnes of Northamptonshire Police – said: “Our thoughts are with Kwabena’s family and friends at this awful time. I am really grateful for their support so far and I want to reiterate to them, and to the local community, that our focus remains solely on bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

“Detectives from across the region continue to work on this investigation and multiple lines of enquiry are being followed.”

Flowers were left at the university campus in tribute.

University of Northampton Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: "We are now, following consultation with Northamptonshire Police, in a position to be able to name the student who died on Sunday (April 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are heartbroken at the senseless death of Kwabena Osei-Poku – known previously as Alfred. I have heard from Alfred’s Advertising and Digital Marketing Foundation tutors, who tell me he was working on a project investigating the growth of technological tools used in marketing, and was on the route to succeed in his studies.

"His fellow students and all staff at the University of Northampton are devastated by this news, and once again extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family and all those who knew him.

"We will now focus on support for the university community as we try to deal with this tragic loss of life."