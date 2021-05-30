Peterborough teen raises £2000 for cancer Research Uk with headshave

Ella Bevis.

Ella Bevis, from Werrington, decided to shave her head to show her support for the many oncology patients that lose their hair or choose to shave it off as part of chemotherapy treatment.

She initially set a £1000 target but quickly smashed this and upped the target to £2000. Currently, the total sits at over £2100.

This will be donated directly to Cancer Research UK but Ella’s efforts will also see the Little Princes benefit.

Ella during the headshave.

Last Friday (May 21), she cut hair which was then bagged up to be donated to the charity that specialise in making wigs for children/young adults that have lost their hair as a result of medical condition/treatments.

The following day, she then shaved her head completely to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Ella, who is a sixth form pupil at Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “So many lives and families are affected by the horrible illness. I wanted to raise money for cancer research to help them find a cure.

“I am showing my support by shaving my head as I know many oncology patients either lose their hair or shave it off for chemotherapy treatments.

Ella's hair that will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

“I know hair can mean so much to women and men, I know for some women their hair to them means their beauty and femininity but this is not the case. Hair does not define beauty.